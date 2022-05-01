WHO: Most adults in Europe are overweight or obese

Published by

DPA

More than half of adults in Europe are too fat, according to the 2022 Regional Obesity Report presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday. Some 59% of adults in the WHO European region are overweight or obese, the data shows. The problem affects more men than women, with 63% of men carrying excessive weight compared to 54% of women. One in three children is affected, with 29% of boys aged between 7 and 9 overweight or obese, and 27% of girls in the same age range. The proportion rises to 25% among adolescents. Meanwhile only 8% of children below the age of 5 are overweight. Ove…

