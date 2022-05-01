#VisitBurundi: Influencers trying to remake their nation’s image

Burundi: The name does not immediately evoke centuries-old forests sheltering elusive chimpanzees, or sandy beaches lined with palm trees that stretch along one of the largest lakes in the world.  Instead, the small, landlocked nation located in the heart of Africa's Great Lakes region has often been synonymous with poverty, ethnic violence and most recently, a political crisis that prompted 400,000 people to flee the country. So the young team behind the VisitBurundi initiative have a tough job on their hands.  "We have decided to show the beauty of our country, to show the culture, to finall…

