Versius introduced in leading public hospitals in Egypt

R enowned teaching hospital, Ain Shams University Specialized Hospital , was the first hospital to introduce Versius

Demand for Versius continues to grow across MEA with rapidly expanding caseloads across a range of surgical specialties

Cambridge, United Kingdom. 27 January 2022 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical – the global surgical robotics business – has today announced the launch of its Versius® Surgical Robotic System in Egypt. Versius has been introduced at both Ain Shams University Specialized Hospital and the International Hospital for Urology & Nephrology (IHUN), as CMR works with ATG group to meet significant demand for Versius from one of the largest countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Versius is being used to perform a range of high-volume general surgery and urological procedures, helping to treat patients with colorectal and urological cancers, bowel and kidney disease.

High tech surgical care is highly prominent in the health system in Egypt, with adoption of the latest technology for RAS growing rapidly in Ministry of Health supported public hospitals in Egypt, such as Ain Shams. Ain Shams is one of the largest teaching hospitals in Africa and the Middle East and has a strong reputation globally as a research centre and training institute. The hospital was the first in Egypt to adopt Versius, where it is being used for a range of general and urological surgical procedures. At IHUN, Versius has been used in urological surgery. Using robotic keyhole surgery in these cases may reduce recovery time for a patient when compared to open surgery and can significantly reduce physical strain of operating for the surgeon.

Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer of CMR Surgical said: “There is huge potential for surgical robotics in Egypt, a healthcare system that is renowned for clinical and academic excellence. The adoption of Versius by Ain Shams, one of the largest public teaching hospitals, and IHUN, a dedicated urological centre, is just the beginning. The diversity of procedures being completed across both Ain Shams and IHUN is a testament to the versatility of Versius. It is encouraging to see that in the short time that they have been using Versius, they have been able to complete a high-volume of procedures primarily treating a range of cancers, cementing the value Versius can offer healthcare systems globally.”

Dr Tarek Youssef, Senior General & Colorectal Surgeon at Ain Shams University Hospital said: “Due to its size and modular design, we have easily been able to incorporate Versius into our busy clinical practice, performing complex surgeries that would otherwise have had to be performed using open surgery. Versius provides advantages in terms of increased accuracy and dexterity, both crucial assets in oncologic surgery, whilst also providing significant benefits to patients. We are delighted to be an innovator in Egypt as the first to use Versius and look forward to providing more patients with robotic surgery in the future.”

The news of Versius launching in Egypt follows the recent successful introductions of the system in Pakistan and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where CMR have recently opened a hub to support the UAE region. Versius is now being used across the Middle East, Europe, India and Australia to perform surgical procedures across a range of specialities including gynaecology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery general surgery and urology.

— ENDS —

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical

T +44(0) 1223 755801

E pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.