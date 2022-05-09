USMNT Prospect Haji Wright Scores in Sixth Straight Match

Sports Illustrated

By Avi Creditor The 24-year-old L.A. native has scored eight goals in his last eight matches and has hit a strong run of form at the right time. Potential U.S. men’s national team call-up Haji Wright scored for the sixth straight club game, with his game-winning penalty kick giving Antalyaspor a 3–2 win on Monday in the Turkish Süper Lig. Wright now has 13 goals in 30 league matches and he’s done most of his damage recently, scoring in seven of his last eight games (eight goals in that time). Wright, a 24-year-old forward from Los Angeles, is reportedly being called in for the upcoming came th…

