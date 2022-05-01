Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Reuters

By Jonathan Landay and Tom Balmforth RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russia attacked positions in eastern Ukraine as it tries to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the city of Izium. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s offensive in Donbas had stalled and Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted at the outset of the conflict. “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned,” Stoltenberg told reporters on Sunday. In a strategic blow for Russia, which has long opposed NATO expansion, Finland o…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkish FM meets with Finnish, Swedish counterparts
9 mins ago
Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
2 hours ago
Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership
8 hours ago
NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
13 hours ago
Battle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas
13 hours ago
NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia
13 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.