U.S. to boycott some G-20 meetings should Russia attend: Yellen

Published by

Kyodo News

The United States is poised to boycott some meetings related to the Group of 20 major economies should Russian officials turn up, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday amid ongoing tensions with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden has asserted that Russia should be removed from the G-20, which comprises major developed and developing economies. “President Biden’s made it clear and I certainly agree with him that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in any of the financial institutions,” Yellen told a congressional hearing. “He’s asked that Russia be remo…

Read More