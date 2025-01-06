Turkish Travelers Exempt from New European Travel System: EU

Ankara: Turkish citizens will not need to apply for the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), the EU’s official representation in Trkiye confirmed on Monday. “Since Trkiye is not a visa-exempt country, Turkish nationals do not fall within the scope of ETIAS,” the EU Delegation to Trkiye said in a statement clarifying the new travel requirements.

According to Anadolu Agency, the announcement addressed widespread disinformation about Turkish diplomatic and service passport holders needing to pay £7 ($7.28) for authorization under the new system. Turkish diplomatic, service, and special passport holders, who already enjoy visa-free travel to the Schengen area, will continue to travel without requiring ETIAS authorization, the delegation confirmed.

ETIAS requires nationals from visa-exempt countries to obtain electronic travel authorization before entering the Schengen area or the Greek Cypriot Administration for short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.