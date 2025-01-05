Chicago Bulls to Retire Derrick Rose’s Jersey in Honor of Former Guard

Chicago: The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s jersey next season in honor of the 36-year-old, the team said Saturday.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Chicago Bulls announced that Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey will be officially retired, making him the fifth Bulls player to receive this franchise honor. The Rose jersey retirement ceremony will be held during the next NBA season (2025-26), with details to be announced at a later date, as per the team’s statement.

Rose, a Chicago native, was a pivotal player for the team from 2008 to 2016. Following his tenure with the Bulls, Rose had two stints with the New York Knicks and also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.

As the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Rose quickly made his mark by becoming the youngest MVP in the league in 2011 at the age of 22. He was also selected for the 2011 All-NBA First Team, underscoring his impact on the court.

The 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year retired in September after a 16-year career. With his jersey retirement, Rose will join the ranks of other Bulls legends such as Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23), and Scottie Pippen (No. 33), whose jerseys have already been retired by the team.