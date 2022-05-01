Turkish FLO, Reebok ink cooperation deal

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Economy Service Turkey’s online shoe store FLO and an American fitness footwear and clothing manufacturer Reebok have signed a cooperation deal, Yeni Shafak daily has reported. In line with the agreement signed with Reebok, FLO has obtained a long-term license right of the brand in Turkey and surrounding regions. Thanks to this important partnership, FLO will prepare and produce a shoe collection for the brand. The company will design, produce and distribute the global sports brand Reebok’s products in 12 countries under the new contract. FLO Retailing CEO Burak Ovunc described the deal as …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkish FLO, Reebok ink cooperation deal
2 hours ago
Minister: Azerbaijan exports 3.5 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022
5 hours ago
No Azerbaijani citizens on ship during fire incident in Sea of ​​Azov – MFA
6 hours ago
Charter flights between Turkmenistan and Russia continue
22 hours ago
Turkish defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart
24 hours ago
SI:AM | Rookie Tosses the Season’s First Solo No-Hitter
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.