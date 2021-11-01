Turkish defence company exports products to over 60 countries

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov The Turkish firearm manufacturing company TISAS has exported defence products to over 60 countries, the company’s board director Murat Alemdaroglu has told Yeni Shafak. “We export the majority of the products that we manufacture to the U.S. In addition, we export to more than 60 countries,” Alemdaroglu stressed. The company is represented with its polymer and steel-bodied pistols, as well as 5.56 and 7.62 infantry rifles at the ongoing SAHA EXPO Defence and Aviation Fair in Istanbul, where many domestic defence industry companies are also taking part. Alemdaroglu underlined t…

Read More