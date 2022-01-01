Turkish Airlines CEO discloses timing for resumption of flights to Kazakhstan

Posted on 7 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Chief Executive Officer of the Turkish Airlines Bilal Eksi disclosed the timing for the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Eksi’s message on Twitter. “The flights to Kazakhstan will be resumed as soon as possible,” Eksi tweeted. “We make flights to friendly and fraternal Kazakhstan in four directions, namely, Almaty, Nursultan, Turkistan and Aktau.” “We constantly talk to our Kazakh partners and we will resume our flights as soon as possible,” Eksi tweeted. Earlier, Turkish Airlines suspended all passenger flights between Turkey and K…

