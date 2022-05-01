Turkey’s TUSAS to produce drones in Kazakhstan

Posted on 4 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. The deal also includes technology transfer, maintenance and repair services, TUSAS said in a statement. Kazakhstan will be the first production base of ANKA drones outside Turkey. TUSAS had already signed an agreement to export those drones to Kazakhstan. The deal marked an important milestone for helping Kazakhstan develop drone capab…

