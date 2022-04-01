Turkey’s TUMOSAN, Castrol ink cooperation accord

Azer News

By News Center TUMOSAN, one of Turkey’s first domestic tractor brands and Castrol, the world’s leading mineral oil producer have signed a new 2-year agreement, Yeni Shafak daily has reported. As the biggest supporter of farmers with the vehicles it produced, TUMOSAN has developed cooperation with Castrol since 2002. Under the new agreement, Castrol will participate in TUMOSAN’s research and development studies while aiming to fulfill product demand for the initial filling and after-sales maintenance, which will be carried out at 387 approved service locations across Turkey. TUMOSAN General Man…

