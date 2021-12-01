Turkey’s annual inflation rate surges to 21.31% in November

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Turkey’s annual inflation rate jumped over 20 percent in November, official data showed on Friday, after a currency crisis last month when the Turkish lira hit record lows against the dollar. Consumer prices climbed to 21.31 percent from the same period in November last year, up from 19.89 percent in October, according to the Turkish statistics office. This is the highest figure in three years. Persistent inflation has decimated purchasing power. Turkey’s official inflation target is five percent. Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday revised its outlook on Turkey’s sovereign credit rating to negat…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Meet AppyFair : the long-awaited French Leader of virtual and hybrid events is now available worldwide
Meet AppyFair : the long-awaited French Leader of virtual and hybrid events is now available worldwide
49 mins ago
GAC MOTOR Wins Best Chinese Automotive 2021
GAC MOTOR Wins Best Chinese Automotive 2021
54 mins ago
Turkey’s annual inflation rate surges to 21.31% in November
1 hour ago
دمج موضوع الجنسية عن طريق الاستثمار بإدارة الثروات لحماية عائلتك
دمج موضوع الجنسية عن طريق الاستثمار بإدارة الثروات لحماية عائلتك
3 hours ago
‫شركة General Fusion تُغلق جولة تمويل انتقالية بقيمة 130 مليون دولار أمريكي مع تجاوز حد الاكتتاب
‫شركة General Fusion تُغلق جولة تمويل انتقالية بقيمة 130 مليون دولار أمريكي مع تجاوز حد الاكتتاب
5 hours ago
Bombardier Marks Dual Celebration – NetJets Accepts First Global 7500 Business Jet as Bombardier Delivers 1,000th Global Aircraft
Bombardier Marks Dual Celebration – NetJets Accepts First Global 7500 Business Jet as Bombardier Delivers 1,000th Global Aircraft
5 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.