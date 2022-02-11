Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting

Published by

By Trend Turkey and the United Kingdom held the first “strategic dialogue” meeting in the Turkish capital as part of their common policy of deepening bilateral relationship after the latter left the European Union, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. The first of this kind of strategic dialogue was held under the leadership of Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Faruk Kaymakci and permanent Under-Secretary of the British Foreign Office Sir Philip Barton, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement. Barton also met Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal. The two men discussed all …

