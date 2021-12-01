Turkey reports 1st cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey reported its first cases of the newest COVID-19 variant omicron Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that one of the cases was reported in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul and five cases in the western province of Izmir. The reported cases did not need to be hospitalized, the minister further said, adding that it seems that the variant is spreading faster but has a milder effect on patients. “What needs to be done is that our citizens continue with the measures as they have done so far,” said Koca. The omicron variant was first detected …

