By Trend A telephone conversation took place between Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian colleague Oleksii Reznikov, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey said, Trend reports. During the meeting, Akar outlined Turkey’s readiness to provide Ukraine with humanitarian assistance, and said the country would continue its efforts towards ensuring peace. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

