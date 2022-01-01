Turkey not affected by int’l defence industry embargoes

Azer News

By Burak Dogan The U.S, France, the UK and Germany have tried every way to stop the Turkish defence industry, which has made great strides over the past 20 years. Some countries did not sell products despite the agreements, some blocked the export license permission, and some confiscated the goods at the customs. Turkey, on the other hand, continued on its way by overcoming the obstacles one by one. These opinions were voiced at a meeting titled “The Rise of the Turkish Defence Industry and Embargoes” organized by the Defence Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM) Thinktech Center. The …

