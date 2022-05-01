Turkey leads in applications number to conduct business in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

Published by

Azer News

Turkish companies are leading in the number of applications from foreign companies to conduct business in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports. The remarks were made during the general meeting of the Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union. Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Business Development Chairman Orkhan Mammadov underlined the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in all spheres, including SMBs. Noting that the agency is implementing joint initiatives with relevant Turkish agencies, he stated that this coo…

