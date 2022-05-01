Turkey leads in applications number to conduct business in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

Posted on 20 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

Turkish companies are leading in the number of applications from foreign companies to conduct business in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports. The remarks were made during the general meeting of the Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union. Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Business Development Chairman Orkhan Mammadov underlined the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in all spheres, including SMBs. Noting that the agency is implementing joint initiatives with relevant Turkish agencies, he stated that this coo…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey leads in applications number to conduct business in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands
20 mins ago
Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia
2 hours ago
Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia
2 hours ago
Romance scams bedevil law enforcement
10 hours ago
Turkey confirms 1,154 daily COVID-19 cases
13 hours ago
European wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
15 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.