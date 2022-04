Turkey integrates Anka UCAVs with radar to detect stray mines in Black Sea

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey has integrated a new radar into its Anka unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to deploy drones in the Black Sea to detect floating naval mines that have been found recently in the Black Sea, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), made the related statement via his Twitter account Tuesday, saying that this particular drone will be used to detect mines so they can be defused by Turkey’s elite Underwater Defense (SAS) teams. Demir said that they integrated the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) into the Turkish Aerospace …

Read More