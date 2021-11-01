Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus to curb migrant crisis

Reuters

By Pawel Florkiewicz and Tuvan Gumrukcu ANKARA/WARSAW (Reuters) – Turkey banned Syrian, Yemeni and Iraqi citizens from flights to Minsk on Friday, potentially closing off one of the routes used by migrants that the EU says have been flown in by Belarus to create a deliberate humanitarian crisis on its frontier. Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, are sheltering in freezing conditions in the woods on the frontiers between Belarus and the EU states Poland and Lithuania, which are refusing to let them cross. Some have already died and there are fears for the safety of the rest as …

