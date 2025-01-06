Trkiye’s Commitment to Peace in Gaza Reaffirmed by President Erdogan

Ankara: The Turkish president has reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to peace in Gaza, stating that Trkiye will persist in its efforts “until we get results.” Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to the Turkish people for their continued solidarity with Palestinians, emphasizing that last week’s demonstration in Istanbul, where nearly half a million people participated, showed that Gaza is not alone.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan highlighted the significant support shown by Turkish citizens on January 1, describing it as a powerful message to the world of Trkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine. For the people of Gaza, Erdogan wished that 2025 would be a year of cease-fire, peace, tranquility, and prosperity, as they have been enduring severe hardships for the past 15 months.

Erdogan stated that Trkiye has employed every possible means since the beginning to stop the bloodshed and massacres in Palestine. The country has been operating with a full mobilization spirit, involving organizations such as the Red Crescent, Turkish aid and disaster agency, civil society, and philanthropists to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza. Trkiye has also intensified its diplomatic efforts to urge the global community to exert more pressure on Israel.

Erdogan stressed the long-term goal for Palestine, asserting that an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity, based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital, will certainly be established. He called on the international community to support Palestinians and expressed hope that the new year would bring peace and relief to those suffering in Gaza. Trkiye is committed to doing whatever it takes to rekindle hopes for peace in Gaza until these efforts bear fruit.

Turning to the situation in Syria, Erdogan noted a new era beginning in the country and the region. He observed that the new Syrian administration is building a Syria based on territorial integrity and unity. Trkiye’s policy aligns with this vision, and Erdogan emphasized there is no place for terrorism in the region’s future.

Erdogan reiterated Trkiye’s determination to protect its survival and security, stating that the country has the strength, capacity, and capability to do so. He warned that those who prefer terror and violence will face dire consequences, and Trkiye will not accept Syria’s fragmentation.

On the success of Trkiye’s defense industry, Erdogan highlighted a significant increase in the sector’s turnover, reaching $15.5 billion in 2023. He noted Trkiye’s status among leading countries in producing UAVs, combat drones, electronic warfare systems, and warships. The country’s defense exports soared to $7.154 billion in 2024, setting a new record.

Erdogan emphasized that Ankara’s defense industry investments aim to preserve peace, independence, and sovereignty, not to prepare for war. He pointed to advancements in naval technology and air defense systems, including the Bayraktar TB3 UAV’s historic takeoffs and landings on the TCG Anadolu. Trkiye is committed to strengthening its missile stock and development programs to ensure national security.

Erdogan concluded by affirming Trkiye’s determination to continue working with stakeholders in the defense industry for a nation that instills confidence in its friends and fear in its enemies.