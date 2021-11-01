Trader Joe’s recall: These chicken meals might have bones in them, USDA warns

Published by

NJ.com

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders have been recalled because they might be contaminated with bone fragments. Innovative Solutions, Inc., the company that produced the chicken patties, recalled about 97,887 pounds of the product because of the potential bone fragment contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The affected products were shipped to retailers across the country, primarily Trader Joe’s, and bear the establishment number “EST. P-8276″. The chicken patty products were produced betw…

Read More