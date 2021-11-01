Trader Joe’s recall: These chicken meals might have bones in them, USDA warns

Posted on 4 hours ago by
Published by
NJ.com

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders have been recalled because they might be contaminated with bone fragments. Innovative Solutions, Inc., the company that produced the chicken patties, recalled about 97,887 pounds of the product because of the potential bone fragment contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The affected products were shipped to retailers across the country, primarily Trader Joe’s, and bear the establishment number “EST. P-8276″. The chicken patty products were produced betw…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Trader Joe’s recall: These chicken meals might have bones in them, USDA warns
4 hours ago
Global Accelerated Ventures, ACTUAL, and Bioassets Partner to Work With Enterprises to Make Total Decarbonization Possible
Global Accelerated Ventures, ACTUAL, and Bioassets Partner to Work With Enterprises to Make Total Decarbonization Possible
6 hours ago
2000-Watt Smart Cities Association, ACTUAL And Peace Innovation Institute Partner To Work With Cities Worldwide And Accelerate Their Transition To Decarbonization
2000-Watt Smart Cities Association, ACTUAL And Peace Innovation Institute Partner To Work With Cities Worldwide And Accelerate Their Transition To Decarbonization
6 hours ago
Mainz official warns not vaccinated players of possible consequences
6 hours ago
Banggood Announces Highlights of 2021 Black Friday “Infinite Deals” after its 15th Anniversary
Banggood Announces Highlights of 2021 Black Friday “Infinite Deals” after its 15th Anniversary
7 hours ago
Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus to curb migrant crisis
7 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.