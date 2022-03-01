The year’s biggest cookbook is here. Seattle author J. Kenji López-Alt shares his favorite recipes in ‘The Wok.’

Published by

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — As every J. Kenji López-Alt super fan knows, March 8 was the release date of “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” arguably the most anticipated cookbook of the year. In his 658-page cookbook, author López-Alt makes a compelling case that the wok is a versatile vessel that deserves prime real estate on your stove top. Like his groundbreaking 2015 opus “The Food Lab,” “The Wok” includes geeky experiments, like the sorcery of using baking soda to make gristly cuts of beef tender, and hacks like blowtorching your food to mimic that smoky “wok hei” flavor that your Chinese takeout possesses…

Read More