The Untold Story Of Pocahontas, The Powhatan Princess

Published by

Factinate

Pocahontas is one of history’s most fascinating women. She only lived until her 21st birthday, but she used her brief time on earth to make an extraordinary impact. As the daughter of a Powhatan chief, she befriended colonists like John Smith, endured a horrific kidnapping, sailed across the ocean, became an exotic “princess,” and then, suddenly, perished under mysterious circumstances. It’s time to recover her incredible life and her dramatic death. This is the story of Pocahontas, the Native American icon. Pocahontas Facts1. Her Name Has a Deeper MeaningOn the day of her birth in 1596, the w…

Read More