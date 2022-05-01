TEKNOFEST to create innovation in both defense and space technologies – Turkish researcher

Published by

Azer News

By Trend TEKNOFEST will create innovation in bothdefense and space technology, researcher-academic at Center forGlobal Governance of Shanghai University (China) Selim Han Yeniacuntold Trend. TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space andTechnology Festival is held outside of Turkey for the first time –in Azerbaijan and statements made by the officials of bothcountries during their speeches at the festival became anothermanifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood, he said. According to Yeniacun, the participation of Turkish andAzerbaijani presidents in TEKNOFEST once again proved that relatio…

