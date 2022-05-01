Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

Al-Araby

Finland officially announced its intention to join NATO on Sunday as Sweden’s ruling party said it backed membership, paving the way for a joint application. Less than three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the announcements are a stunning reversal of the two Nordic countries’ military non-alignment policies, dating back more than 75 years for Finland and two centuries for Sweden. Public and political support for NATO membership has surged in Finland and Sweden in recent months, and they are widely expected to submit applications this week. “This is a historic day. A new era is opening”, F…

