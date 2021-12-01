Strength Training Your Jaw Is the Latest, Dumbest Craze in Men’s Fitness

Posted on 13 mins ago by
Published by
InsideHook

By Tanner Garrity I feel bad, because you’ve probably never heard of the GigaChad, and that’s a better way to go through one’s life, and I’m about to ruin everything. It sounds like some sort of discount gaming console, but it actually refers to a man, a Russian model/trainer named Ernest Khalimov, who looks like this. The guy could rear naked choke a sequoia. In 2015, Khalimov’s physique was the subject of a project called “SLEEK’N’TEARS” by photographer Krista Sudmalis. That normally would’ve been the end of that — jacked Slav shot in moody black and white — until the photos made their way t…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey’s Covid vaccine given green light for emergency use
13 mins ago
Strength Training Your Jaw Is the Latest, Dumbest Craze in Men’s Fitness
13 mins ago
‫شراكة بين (KLD) و(Edcast) لتقديم حلول تدريبية مدمجة ومبتكرة إلى القطاعين العام والخاص 
‫شراكة بين (KLD) و(Edcast) لتقديم حلول تدريبية مدمجة ومبتكرة إلى القطاعين العام والخاص 
30 mins ago
Hitachi Energy wins major contract for the first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in the MENA region advancing a sustainable energy future for Abu Dhabi
Hitachi Energy wins major contract for the first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in the MENA region advancing a sustainable energy future for Abu Dhabi
2 hours ago
Hitachi Energy wins major contract for the first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in the MENA region advancing a sustainable energy future for Abu Dhabi
Hitachi Energy wins major contract for the first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in the MENA region advancing a sustainable energy future for Abu Dhabi
2 hours ago
Hitachi Energy wins major contract for the first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in the MENA region advancing a sustainable energy future for Abu Dhabi
Hitachi Energy wins major contract for the first-of-its-kind sub-sea power transmission network in the MENA region advancing a sustainable energy future for Abu Dhabi
2 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.