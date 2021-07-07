Spartan Mosquito Accepts Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies From Countries Worldwide

Posted on 23 mins ago by tngadmin

HATTIESBURG, Miss., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Spartan Mosquito, the leading mosquito-control company in the U.S., today launched their “Serve the Underserved” Program, focused on removing trade barriers with parts of the world that could directly benefit from its technology. One of the trade barriers removed in their announcement is their official acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from countries worldwide.

Malaria kills over 750,000 people every year.

Ac2T Inc dba Spartan Mosquito accepted its first official crypto payment over the last 48 hours and has upgraded its website to now accept many of the major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dai, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin.

Jeremy Hirsch, the company’s Chairman and Founder, said that “we are finally closing the loop on the unbanked economies that struggle with the devasting impacts of mosquitoes from Africa to Asia.” Hirsch said, “As a company most of our efforts are focused on Culex quinquefasciatus (the Southern House Mosquito), Aedes aegypti (the Yellow Fever Mosquito), Anopheles quadrimaculatus, and Anopheles gambiae (the most important vector of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa).  In particular, there are many areas of the world that struggle with Anopheles gambiae almost as much as they struggle with reliable commercial banking infrastructures.   It is irresponsible for us to merely have effective technologies in the United States; these technologies must reach those most in need across the globe. We are opening sales outside of the United States mid-July and are extremely proud that our 100% American Made product will finally reach the unbankable.”

Based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Spartan Mosquito developed the Pro Tech technology as the next generation of its attractive toxic sugar bait slow release devices.  Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech system uses naturally occurring borate and easy installation to kill mosquitoes.

Spartan Mosquito

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556999/Ac2T_Inc_dba_Spartan_Mosquito_Malaria.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557000/Spartan_Mosquito_Logo.jpg

RELATED ARTICLES
Spartan Mosquito Accepts Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies From Countries Worldwide
Spartan Mosquito Accepts Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies From Countries Worldwide
23 mins ago
‫قبول شركة Spartan Mosquito التعامل بعملة البيتكوين وغيرها من العملات الرقمية المشفرة من البلدان في جميع أنحاء العالم
‫قبول شركة Spartan Mosquito التعامل بعملة البيتكوين وغيرها من العملات الرقمية المشفرة من البلدان في جميع أنحاء العالم
24 mins ago
CGTN: China calls on world political parties to jointly address global challenges
CGTN: China calls on world political parties to jointly address global challenges
31 mins ago
40 Million People Relied on GFN Food Banks for Meals amid COVID-19 Crisis in 2020
40 Million People Relied on GFN Food Banks for Meals amid COVID-19 Crisis in 2020
1 hour ago
Dual Recognition! TBEA Sunoasis’ Power Conversion System Wins the Certifications of CQC and TÜV SÜD
Dual Recognition! TBEA Sunoasis’ Power Conversion System Wins the Certifications of CQC and TÜV SÜD
2 hours ago
‫شركة Seegene تُعلن عن شراكة بينها وبين شركة بايو-راد (Bio-Rad) لتطوير منتجات فحص تشخيصي من أجل السوق الأمريكية
‫شركة Seegene تُعلن عن شراكة بينها وبين شركة بايو-راد (Bio-Rad) لتطوير منتجات فحص تشخيصي من أجل السوق الأمريكية
3 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.