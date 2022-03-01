Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

Published by

Azer News

By Trend A new cold wave has brought the country under its grip, disrupting life, forcing schools to close and provinces being issued weather alerts, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. Some 17 out of Turkey’s all 81 provinces have canceled in-person education until March 21 due to heavy snowfall, including Turkey’s largest metropolis Istanbul, which has been hit by a third snow wave in the last three months. The Turkish State Meteorological Service has declared a “yellow alert” for some 26 provinces and an “orange alert” for eight cities. The temperatures will decrease by 2 to 5 degrees…

