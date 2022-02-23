Sky Technologies Announces Mark Earley to Chair its Safety Advisory Board Committee

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (“Sky Technologies” or “the Company”), a highly disruptive smart platform product technology company, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications, enhancing safety and smart home lifestyle in homes and buildings, today announced:

Mark Earley, the former Chief Engineer of The National Electrical Code (NEC), will lead the Company’s Safety Advisory Board Committee. Mr. Earley said: “I accept this role and am pleased to lead Sky’s Safety Board Committee, as I strongly believe that Sky’s variety of products and technologies will significantly enhance home and building safety. We will work with regulators and insurance companies in the U.S. and globally to help in improving homes’ and buildings’ safety.”

Mr. Earley is a world-renowned electrical engineer and is the former Chief Engineer of the National Electrical Code (NEC). Mr. Earley served the NEC for 35 years and is an officer of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

About Sky Technologies

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

Sky Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com.

