Ski Lift Accident in Northern Spain Injures 10 People

Huesca: At least 10 people were injured, two critically, in a ski lift accident at the Astun ski resort in Huesca, northeastern Spain, local media reported on Saturday. The incident unfolded when a pulley system supporting the ski lift failed, causing the cable to snap and destabilizing the chairs. Some chairs overturned, leading to the breakage of the cable and resulting in injuries.

According to Anadolu Agency, the regional emergency director, Miguel Angel Clavero, explained that around 80 people were on the lift at the time of the accident. Two individuals with critical injuries were transferred to hospitals in Zaragoza, while two others with minor injuries were taken to medical facilities in nearby Huesca and Jaca.

Jorge Azcon, head of the regional government of Aragon, visited the site and stated that the facility’s infrastructure had passed inspections. He emphasized that the number of injuries was lower than initially feared. Spanish President Pedro Sanchez also expressed his concern on X, stating he was “shocked by the news of the accident.”

Emergency teams, including the Red Cross and Navarra authorities, responded swiftly by deploying 24 ambulances, five intensive care units, and three advanced life support units. Additionally, five helicopters were dispatched to the region to aid in evacuation efforts.