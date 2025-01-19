Pope Francis Calls for Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire, Thanks Mediators

Vatican City: Pope Francis urged all parties to implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement and expressed gratitude to mediators during his weekly address on Sunday, Vatican News reported.

According to Anadolu Agency, the pope conveyed his appreciation to all mediators involved in the ceasefire process. Speaking from his window overlooking St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, he remarked, “I express my gratitude to all the mediators. It is a good job to mediate so that peace is made,” acknowledging the efforts of those who facilitated the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The pontiff called for the immediate implementation of the ceasefire and urged for the release of all hostages so they could reunite with their families. He highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza more swiftly and in greater quantities.

Pope Francis also appealed to Israeli and Palestinian authorities to pursue a two-state solution with international backing. He stressed the importance of dialogue, reconciliation, and peace as essential steps forward.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect on Sunday after a delay of nearly three hours. As part of the agreement, Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, transferred three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City. Additionally, 90 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons were set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, nearly 47,000 people, primarily women and children, have lost their lives, and over 110,700 have been injured in what Palestinian officials have labeled as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, according to local health authorities.