SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE STUNS WITH ITS PRECISION AND INNOVATION AT MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2022

LG Solidifies its Ultra-Premium Status in the European Market W ith its High-End Built-In Kitchen Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) will present the essence of its ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliance brand at Milan Design Week 2022, the globally-renowned design event anchored by the Salonedel Mobile, from June 7-12. Since making its highly-anticipated European debut four years ago, LG has been strengthening its position across the continent with luxurious Signature Kitchen Suite built-in appliances that are being embraced by Europeans.

Signature Kitchen Suite’s high-end built-in solutions perfectly integrate into existing kitchens, combining innovative designs with cutting-edge technology to redefine the cooking experience. Under the True to Food theme, LG delivers the utmost performance, design, and precision to the kitchen as well as demonstrates respect for food at every level until reaching the dinner table. Also, at the booth, LG enables visitors to fully experience its luxurious vision for a better culinary life expressing the core values of every Signature Kitchen Suite solution.

The showcase combines four unique sections and entertaining events to effectively convey the quality and differentiated values of the stylish, sophisticated lineup. The Signature Kitchen Suite products on display, the new oven, dishwasher and under-counter drawer lineups, present modern and exclusive lifestyle with their chic, contemporary color and panel options and new capacities to fit and complement various kitchen spaces and interiors.

LG’s exhibition presents four kitchen zones: Seamless Nature Kitchen, European Trendy Kitchen, Conceptual Kitchen and Botanic Art Gallery. Seamless Nature Kitchen highlights the products’ seamless design and nature-inspired finishes. In European Trendy Kitchen, the company is unveiling its new range of premium kitchen appliances which includes a 36-inch induction, steam oven, speed oven, under-counter wine cellar and under-counter drawer refrigerator with a brand-new finish. The Conceptual Kitchen showcases the wide-ranging Signature Kitchen Suite lineup which extends to large-capacity solutions including a 48-inch French-Door refrigerator and 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range. Lastly, Botanic Art Gallery displays media artwork in collaboration with an Italian illustrator, Carlo Stanga, who incorporates local natural ingredients into his work.

During the exhibition, a separate event, True to Food Itinerary, will be held in the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom in Piazza Cavour, Milan to demonstrate the values that help them maintain the original flavors and freshness of ingredients throughout well designed customer experiences.

“Milan Design Week represents a major milestone in LG’s presence in the European built-in appliance market,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “To build on the success of our Signature Kitchen Suite, we are aiming to further expand and solidify our position in this space by introducing ultra-premium designs and advanced technologies that will shape the future of kitchen interior design.”

For more information on the full portfolio of Signature Kitchen Suite built-in kitchen appliances, visit www. signaturekitchensuite.it/it_ en/.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

