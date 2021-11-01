Salehiya, a Leading Player in Saudi Healthcare Market, Integrates First Major Sustainable Solar Solution into their State-of-art GDP Compliant Healthcare Mega Distribution Center.

Al Salehiyah

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In line with its purpose to elevate the healthcare experience in the region, Salehiya marks another milestone in these efforts by signing an agreement with SAFEER for the installation of a 1.2MWp solar rooftop system on the premises of its new healthcare mega distribution center in Riyadh.

Al Salehiyah

Salehiya Logistics covers the entire spectrum of healthcare logistical needs, including the design and execution of innovative, digitally monitored, and customized solutions. Salehiya’s Riyadh distribution center will be located on the southern outskirts of the city with an advanced cold-chain system that provides visibility and monitoring services across every stage to meet the unique needs of global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

The integration of the solar energy system at Salehiya Riyadh distribution center will ensure cost-effective access to electricity that will allow the savings to be reinvested in supporting priority health programs, while also reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable development goals.

The system will produce ~50 GWh of clean energy over the next 25 years and will offset nearly 35,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, corresponding to approximately 140 million kilometers driven by an average passenger vehicle or equivalent to more than 580,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.

The planning and construction of the solar energy system will be completed by SAFEER, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Altaaqa (a Zahid Group company).

Commenting on the project, Dr. Saud Al-Eshaiwy VP of Government Affairs & PR at Salehiya said, “Turning to green energy in our new distribution center in Riyadh stems from one of our core values at Salehiya; we believe in innovative thinking and challenging our mindset and way of working. A large part of our aspiration to elevate the healthcare experience is to innovate and enhance our Logistics facilities. The solar power technology will not only help reduce the carbon footprint but will also enable the operations of our state-of-the-art distribution center to seamlessly deliver world-class medical and pharmaceutical supplies to our partners in the Kingdom.”

Francois Ganneau, Managing Director of SAFEER, said, “SAFEER is delighted to support leading healthcare provider Salehiya’s transition to green energy. We will be showcasing our commitment to excellence on a very demanding project, in line with the Kingdom’s bold Vision 2030.”

About Salehiya

Salehiya is a leading healthcare distribution company in Saudi Arabia. Established in 1964 with a vision to transform the healthcare delivery, Salehiya has played an integral role in the rapid growth of the healthcare industry in the Kingdom. Through innovative, digital and customized logistics and cold-chain solutions, Salehiya continues to elevate the healthcare system with its diversified portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, patient and consumer care supplies, animal health and logistic expertise, delivered to improve the health and well-being of the entire community.

About SAFEER

SAFEER is a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Altaaqa (a Zahid Group Company), which offers industrial and commercial clients the route to accessing solar energy, via a lease model.

SAFEER’s goal is to deliver cost-effective, reliable solar energy solutions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Specializing in commercial and industrial solar installations, the joint venture leverages TotalEnergies’ access to the entire photovoltaic solar value chain and Altaaqa’s two decades of leadership in delivering independent power generation and water solutions.

Contact:

Zahra K. Alqatari

z.alqatari@salehiya.com

Marketing Communication Specialist

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ e911b0f2-054b-422b-80a7- f0e65d700c74

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 30fc9bb8-d706-488a-9f48- d6717fe0a174