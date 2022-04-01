Russia’s onslaught of Ukraine triggers Syrian trauma

Inaction over Syria gave Putin the green light for Ukraine. This seems to be the general consensus among Syrian survivors about Russia’s current bombardment of Ukraine. For many, the feeling is all too familiar. Russia has been carrying out attacks on Syrian towns and cities since 2015, in support of Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime. The result: thousands of deaths anda continental refugee crisis. “As the war lingers on, many Syrians fear Ukraine may suffer the same fate as their own country as an experimental laboratory for weapons and war crimes” Yet, shared trauma has concurrently led to sha…

Russia's onslaught of Ukraine triggers Syrian trauma
