Rules to hold Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian Special Forces' exercises identified

Azer News

By Trend Rules to hold the ‘Caucasian Eagle’ joint exercises between Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Special Forces have been identified, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Parliament. The date of enforcement, the term of validity, amendments and the procedure for the annulment of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the mentioned exercises were determined. According to the bill “On approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia on the Caucasian Eagle exercises of the special forces”, the parties should notify the Secretariat of…

