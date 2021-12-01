Risk appetite sends yen to one-month low, euro dips

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro fell in thin holiday trading on Wednesday and the dollar sent the yen to a one-month low, as investors looked past surging cases of Omicron in another bout of risk appetite. Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar were higher as stocks motored upwards but the euro bucked the trend and weakened 0.2% to $1.1287, while the dollar index added 0.2% to 96.321. With many traders having taken time off for Christmas or the end of the year, analysts said it was hard to read too much into the moves. The main driver this week was continued optimism that Omicron …

