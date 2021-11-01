Review: Somehow, Coors Just Released a Very Good $60 American Whiskey

InsideHook

By Kirk Miller What we’re drinking: Five Trail, a new and “intentionally blended” American whiskey with a rather famous name behind the spirit Where it’s from: Coors Whiskey Co, which is, yes, part of the Miller Coors Beverage Company (and bottled in partnership with the Kentucky-based Bardstown Bourbon Company). This initial release was the brainchild of David Coors, the fifth generation of Coors to work in the family booze biz. Why we’re drinking this: Because at first we didn’t believe “Coors” and “whiskey” belonged in the same sentence. And David Coors understands. “While we have 147 years…

