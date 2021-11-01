RAJANT SHOWCASES RESILIENT AND SECURE SMARTFIELD CONNECTIVITY AT ADIPEC WITH SOLUTION PARTNERS

Drones, Augmented Reality, Personnel & Asset Tracking, and Robots Features of Live Show Floor Demos

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and its technology partners will be attending ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at the National Exhibition Centre. The event runs November 15th to 18th, with Rajant joining with partners in Booth 13564. Present to showcase the resilient and secure collaborative solution for energy market IIoT connectivity will be Easy Aerial, Ghost Robotics, and Kiber. Live smartfield-focused product demonstrations will be featured daily.“Rajant understands what those in the energy business need for ATEX1 to IP67. Operating in hazardous environments places greater emphasis on the safety requirements while enabling continuous communications for a digitalized future-proof plant and site,” says Al Rivero, Rajant VP of Sales, Global Energy. “Rajant Kinetic Mesh maintains a secure, reliable, and resilient industrial wireless connection with uninterrupted low latency and high bandwidth. Comprehensive situational awareness is possible for technologies, such as drones, robots, and wearables, with continuous mobile communication enablement and tracking that is rapidly deployable, easy to maintain, and strengthened as the network expands.”

Beyond smartfield applications, Rajant has a 20-year successful track record for commercial deployments in such industries as mining, ports, heavy construction, and a non-commercial history for the military and public safety. Rajant pioneered fully mobile V2X/M2M and has a heritage of maintaining interoperability with existing BreadCrumb wireless nodes with new product releases. Notably, in 2021, Rajant introduced its fourth generation BreadCrumbs, known as Peregrine and Hawk, which have had the fastest transition to new sales in the company’s history.

Highlighted at ADIPEC will be Rajant’s industry-leading MeshTracer for personnel and asset tracking to advance site security and situational awareness. It can effectively report on Rajant BreadCrumbs, AeroScout tags, and any Wi-Fi device that uses a static MAC address. MeshTracer is the most effective mustering and tracking, incident management, and communications platform on the market today, which uses Real-Time Location System (RTLS) technology to identify people and assets across all zones and areas of an industrial IoT site. The system uses standardized communication protocols, allowing devices to exchange messages, define incidents, and monitor the flow of users throughout a physical environment.

Partner demonstrations and meetings at ADIPEC include:

Easy Aerial – Drones

Whether monitoring infrastructure, assets, or events, Easy Aerial has an autonomous drone solution ready to go above and beyond in terms of ease-of-use, durability, and coverage. Its aircraft solution makes autonomous security easy. Deployments occur via a triggered sensor or as a planned mission to provide full HD and thermal views directly from the aircraft, allowing users to make smarter decisions faster.

Ghost Robotics – Quadrupeds

Perfect for on-ground autonomous site inspections and monitoring, Ghost Robotics all-terrain four-legged robots carry a payload that includes an infrared camera, spectroscopy sensor, and gas sensors. Unstructured terrain is no problem for the easy-to-charge robots to executive vast, dedicated safety and security patrols, taking human guards out of harm’s way.

Kiber – Augmented Reality Headset

Empowering the workforce through AR technology-based solutions, Kiber is making remote collaboration easy, safe, and efficient. The Kiber3 is a unique hardware and software fully integrated AR remote communication wearable solution allowing users to live-stream field activities to command operations. Situational awareness is dynamic and interactive for on-site workers to receive support while staying focused on their job with an all-in-one “hands-free” solution.

Schedule a time to talk at ADIPEC today by visiting https://rajant.com/ adipec-2021/. Or stop by our booth to see the latest BreadCrumbs in action.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com