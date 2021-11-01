Qatar adds UK to Covid red list as cases surge in Europe

Published by

Al-Araby

Qatar on Monday implemented its new red list for coronavirus measures, adding the UK and several other countries as cases surge across Europe. The move comes just days after the World Health Organization announced that Covid-19 deaths have declined across the world, except Europe. Last week, the UN health agency said there were about 3.1 million new cases globally, about a one percent increase from the previous week. Nearly two-thirds of the coronavirus infections – 1.9 million – were in Europe, where cases rose by seven percent. The UK has seen 269,800 new cases in the past week, a 12.5% incr…

