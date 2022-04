Published by

Azer News

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to visit Azerbaijan and Turkey this week, Trend reports citing Albanian media. During the visit, Edi Rama will meet with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and other high-ranking officials. In Turkey, the Prime Minister of Albania will also meet with representatives of TUBITAK.

