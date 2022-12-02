PowerChina achieves common development through diversified cultural integration with countries across Southeast Africa

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A report form CRIOnline:

Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), one of the first batch of Chinese companies to expand their international business into Africa, has implemented many large-scale infrastructure construction projects in multiple countries across the southeastern part of the continent, making positive contributions to African economic development and the improvement in the livelihoods of local populations.

Karuma Hydropower Station, the largest such station under construction in Uganda, makes full use of water resources from the upper Nile River and will give a strong impetus to the country’s economic development once completed. Prior to commencing the project, PowerChina undertook eight impact studies during which experts were invited to evaluate the local biological environment and help decide the construction model, before finally deciding in tandem with the station owner to bury the generator set, large transformer and other equipment in an underground space. In addition, during the construction process, all work will be handled in such a way that all the original ground vegetation will be preserved to the greatest extent possible for peaceful coexistence with local indigenous wildlife.

In Zimbabwe, a country rich with local traditions and cultures, PowerChina conducted a series of systematic surveys with the local population before building the Hwange Thermal Power Station, the largest ever such facility in the country. To avoid conflicts due to misunderstandings, all Chinese employees were required to receive cultural competency training to respect local customs, while Chinese management concepts and systems were made fully transparent to Zimbabwean employees.

Since the establishment of the project team for the Andekaleka Power Plant in Madagascar in 2018, PowerChina has pulled out all the stops to overcome the obstacles due to cultural, habitual and professional differences, and finally succeeded in implementing the project. The facility is expected to meet 50% of the electricity demand for the country’s capital of Antananarivo once it is put into operation by the end of 2022.

Despite the cultural differences, people have the same thoughts and aspirations everywhere. Every employee at PowerChina firmly believes that only by proactively engaging with the world’s many diversified cultures and interacting with the many social groups of every country and region in which they operate, can they inject lasting vitality into their international business and achieve common development with all customers, partners, stakeholders and local residents.