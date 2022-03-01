Poland’s Duda thanks Erdogan for Turkey’s support of migrants

Azer News

By Trend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his intense diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday as he hosted his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, discussing the issue of migration, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. In a joint press conference, the two presidents hailed bilateral ties as Duda conveyed his gratitude to Erdogan for “sharing all the knowledge” on hosting migrants. “Turkey is a very important state in the region. It has been making a lot of contributions and it plays a great role for peace,” said the Polish president after the two le…

