Plant closures in Thailand spark fried chicken shortage in Japan

Posted on 4 hours ago by
Published by
The Bangkok Post

TOKYO: As Americans celebrated Thanksgiving with turkey prices at record highs, another poultry dish that’s a beloved holiday tradition could be in short supply: fried chicken in Japan. Convenience stores in Japan like 7-Eleven and FamilyMart are running low on fried chicken for their holiday platters due to plant closures in Thailand, one of the world’s major chicken producers, following a spike in coronavirus cases there in previous months. 7-Eleven has suspended fried chicken sales since the end of September in some parts of Japan due to supply disruptions in Thailand, said a spokeswoman fo…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
‫تتويج شركة جي في جي “شركة التكنولوجيا للعام” في أسبوع التكنولوجيا الأفريقي
‫تتويج شركة جي في جي “شركة التكنولوجيا للعام” في أسبوع التكنولوجيا الأفريقي
17 mins ago
‫شراكة شؤون الجمارك البحرينية مع كريمسون لوجيك لتنفيذ مشروع نظام النافذة الواحدة “أفق 2”
‫شراكة شؤون الجمارك البحرينية مع كريمسون لوجيك لتنفيذ مشروع نظام النافذة الواحدة “أفق 2”
26 mins ago
Bahrain Customs Affairs Partners CrimsonLogic To Implement OFOQ2 Single Window System
Bahrain Customs Affairs Partners CrimsonLogic To Implement OFOQ2 Single Window System
1 hour ago
Plant closures in Thailand spark fried chicken shortage in Japan
4 hours ago
‫أوبو تُكلل نجاح شراكتها الإقليمية مع المجلس الدولي للكريكيت بسحب على جوائز ضخمة لعملائها
‫أوبو تُكلل نجاح شراكتها الإقليمية مع المجلس الدولي للكريكيت بسحب على جوائز ضخمة لعملائها
19 hours ago
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President
20 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.