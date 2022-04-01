Pizza firm DP Eurasia reports profit jump, refrains from 2022 forecast

Posted on 12 seconds ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

(Reuters) – DP Eurasia, which runs Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said it was unable to give an outlook for 2022 as it reported a jump in core profit last year. The pizza firm, which said has so far not seen material disruption to its operations in Russia from the ongoing situation in Ukraine, cited the conflict and high inflation in Turkey as reasons for not being able to give guidance. “Whilst the pandemic seems to have lost momentum in recent months, we expect general inflationary pressures and recent geopolitical developments in the region to create headwinds in 2022,” CEO Asla…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Pizza firm DP Eurasia reports profit jump, refrains from 2022 forecast
12 seconds ago
Akar, Reznikov discuss issues of evacuation of civilians
11 hours ago
Turkey is most dominant among all NATO members: Kremlin
14 hours ago
Millions of Afghans want to leave country, survey finds
16 hours ago
National wrestler crowned three-time European champion
19 hours ago
Ukraine declares importance of nuclear powers as guarantor of security
2 days ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.