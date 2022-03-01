Pentagon sees Russia starting to reposition under 20% of forces around Kyiv

Posted on
Published by
Reuters UK

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia has started to reposition under 20% of the forces arrayed around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, but cautioned Russia was expected to refit and resupply them for redeployment into Ukraine, and not bring the forces home. Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and the besieged city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine on Wednesday, a day after Russia said it would scale down military operations in both cities in what the West dismissed as a ploy to regroup by invaders suffering heavy losses. Penta…

