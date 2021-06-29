Payoneer and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination

DUBAI, UAE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Payoneer Inc. (“Payoneer”), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTOC) (“FTOC”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced on Friday that they have completed their business combination. The business combination was approved by FTOC’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on June 23, 2021.

As a result of the completion of this business combination, a new public entity under the name Payoneer Global Inc. (“the Company”), and its common stock and warrants, will begin trading today on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbol “PAYO” and “PAYOW”, respectively.

Payoneer’s global management team, led by Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer, and Keren Levy, Chief Operating Officer, will continue to lead the Company.

The transaction includes a $300 million PIPE investment from investors including existing investor Wellington Management, as well as Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Franklin Templeton, certain funds managed by Millennium Management, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and Winslow Capital Management, LLC.

“We are thrilled to be a public company and join forces with Betsy and the entire FTOC team,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “Through our 15 years, we have built a global platform that is trusted by millions of customers worldwide, from aspiring entrepreneurs to the world’s leading digital brands and are now the go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. We are just scratching the surface of the enormous opportunity ahead to help businesses grow and scale in the new global economy. This move into the public markets is an important step on our journey to provide any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to realize their potential.”

Betsy Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., stated, “The Payoneer team has positioned the company incredibly well to capitalize on the expansion of global commerce, and we are proud to be their partner during this next phase of growth. Payoneer has a strong balance sheet with ample capital to expand its already broad suite of services, both organically, by deepening existing merchant relationships and continuing to build new ones, and through strategic acquisitions.”

Financial Technology Partners served as exclusive financial and capital markets advisor to Payoneer. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Payoneer and Paul Hastings served as regulatory counsel to Payoneer. PwC served as Payoneer’s auditors. EY served as Payoneer’s tax and public markets advisor.

Citi and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial and capital markets advisors to FTOC. Cantor Fitzgerald also served as capital markets advisor to FTOC, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to FTOC.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork, and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen as Chairman of the Board and Ryan M. Gilbert as President and Chief Executive Officer formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of FTOC and Payoneer may be considered, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or FTOC’s, Payoneer’s or New Starship Parent Inc.’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future Volume, Revenue, and Operating Income are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by FTOC and its management, and Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against FTOC, Payoneer, New Starship Parent Inc. or others following the announcement of the Reorganization and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (2) the ability to meet applicable listing standards following the consummation of the Reorganization; (3) the risk that the Reorganization disrupts current plans and operations of Payoneer as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Reorganization; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Reorganization, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs related to the Reorganization; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that Payoneer or the combined Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (8) Payoneer’s estimates of its financial performance; and (9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in FTOC’s Prospectus dated August 25, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 26, 2020, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FTOC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, as well as any further risks and uncertainties contained in the definitive proxy statement / prospectus filed by FTOC and New Starship Parent Inc. on June 1, 2021. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. None of FTOC, Payoneer or New Starship Parent Inc. undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

