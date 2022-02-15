Parliament approves food security cooperation accord with Turkey

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov The Azerbaijani parliament has approved a document on cooperation in the field of food security with Turkey, Trend reported on February 15. Parliament discussed the bill “On approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security cooperation” at its plenary meeting, the report added. Following the debate, the bill was put to a vote and passed. The agreement, it was noted, will help to strengthen relations between the two fraternal countries. The document calls for Azerbaijan and Turkey to work together to improve food security by ensuring th…

