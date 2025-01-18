Palestinian International Media Forum Tawasol Opens in Istanbul

Istanbul: The Palestinian International Media and Communication Forum Tawasol began in Istanbul on Saturday, aiming to amplify the Palestinian narrative through traditional and digital media. At the opening ceremony, Tawasol Secretary General Ahmed Al Sheikh addressed the persistent challenges faced by Palestinians and emphasized the need for accurate representation of their struggle.

According to Anadolu Agency, Al Sheikh described the hardships endured by Palestinians, including food shortages, harsh winter conditions, and decades of oppression, calling their plight “Israeli genocide.” Despite these challenges, Al Sheikh lauded the resilience of the Palestinian people in defending their rights. “We need to support the Palestinian cause with traditional and digital media. This is very important in a new era,” he said, vowing continued efforts to promote the authentic Palestinian narrative.

The two-day event, held under the slogan “The Palestinian Narrative: A New Era,” seeks to foster collaboration between Arab and global media to enhance support for the Palestinian cause. The 4th Palestinian International Media and Communication Forum has attracted representatives from media organizations and activists from around 30 countries, with approximately 750 participants registered.

Key sessions include discussions on the history of Palestine, the media’s role in Palestine, and the consequences of the collapse of the Zionist narrative. Further discussions will examine how Palestinian history is portrayed across media in regions like Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Latin America.

The forum also highlights the difficulties faced by Palestinian journalists and photographers under Israeli occupation, alongside the responsibilities of global and Arab media communities in advocating for Palestine. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli military attacks in Gaza have claimed the lives of more than 200 journalists, underscoring the immense dangers faced by media professionals covering the ongoing conflict.

Tawasol, an independent media initiative, focuses on fostering collaboration between Arab and international media to advance the Palestinian cause. Its activities include hosting specialized media seminars, workshops, and consultations to improve reporting on Palestinian issues. The organization also runs biannual online media campaigns to counter Israeli propaganda, engaging influencers and activists to advocate for Palestine. Additionally, Tawasol offers professional media training to Palestinian journalists and activists worldwide, enabling them to present the Palestinian perspective effectively and influence public opinion.